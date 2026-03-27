TMC-M Reveals Candidates with Auspicious Timing
Former Union minister GK Vasan announced candidates for TMC-M in the AIADMK-led NDA, contesting on BJP's Lotus symbol for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Names were revealed at 12.12 pm, aligning with party beliefs. The party remains optimistic about success, deeming the alliance 'victorious.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to strengthen its position in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the TMC-M has announced its candidates for the five constituencies allotted in the AIADMK-led NDA.
Former Union minister and TMC-M chief, GK Vasan, unveiled the candidate list at an auspicious 12.12 pm, a significant time according to the party's beliefs.
The candidates will contest under the BJP's Lotus symbol, with the party asserting that the AIADMK-led NDA is a 'victorious alliance,' resonating with public sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- TMC-M
- candidates
- Elections
- AIADMK
- Alliance
- Lotus symbol
- GK Vasan
- Tamil Nadu
- NDA
- Assembly elections
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