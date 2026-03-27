TMC-M Reveals Candidates with Auspicious Timing

In a bid to strengthen its position in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the TMC-M has announced its candidates for the five constituencies allotted in the AIADMK-led NDA.

Former Union minister and TMC-M chief, GK Vasan, unveiled the candidate list at an auspicious 12.12 pm, a significant time according to the party's beliefs.

The candidates will contest under the BJP's Lotus symbol, with the party asserting that the AIADMK-led NDA is a 'victorious alliance,' resonating with public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)