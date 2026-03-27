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South Korea to Reclaim Military Control as Lee Pledges Self-Reliance

President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea announced a push to reclaim wartime operational control from the U.S., emphasizing military reform and self-reliance amidst regional tensions. Lee aims to finalize this during his term, while preparing the military for modern challenges through selective conscription and advanced technology integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:56 IST
South Korea to Reclaim Military Control as Lee Pledges Self-Reliance

In a decisive move for military autonomy, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced plans to expedite the transfer of wartime operational control from the United States. Speaking at a defense ministry meeting, President Lee emphasized the importance of military self-reliance in the face of regional instabilities.

Highlighting conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and ongoing tensions with North Korea, Lee underscored the armed forces' duty to maintain readiness. While validating the critical South Korea-U.S. alliance, he cautioned against over-dependence and urged for a speedy transfer of military command.

President Lee aims to achieve this transition before his term ends in 2030, bolstering South Korea's military with advanced technology and a flexible conscription strategy amidst declining manpower, reflecting his campaign promises for a stronger defense reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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