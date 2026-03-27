Singapore's Ambitious Push to Become Asia-Pacific's Gold Trading Hub

Singapore has unveiled ambitious plans to fortify its status as a critical gold trading hub within the Asia-Pacific region. Responding to growing investor interest in the precious metal, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA) aim to create high-value opportunities in the financial sector.

These initiatives will include the development of gold-related capital market products, the establishment of globally aligned vaulting and logistics standards, and a system for clearing large over-the-counter gold trades. The efforts are designed to attract trading activities and ensure robust job creation within the island nation's thriving financial industry.

Speaking to the media, MAS Deputy Chairman Chee Hong Tat highlighted the increasing global appeal of gold as a safe investment amid economic uncertainties. The plans, which emerged from a working group formed in January, promise to strengthen Singapore's financial landscape, with ongoing updates anticipated through 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)