India's Luxury Market Faces Space Crunch as Demand Soars

India's rapidly growing economy is witnessing an unprecedented demand for luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior, fueled by millions of newly affluent consumers. However, the expansion of these brands is hampered by a severe shortage of high-quality retail spaces, posing a significant hurdle.

With nearly 1.5 billion people and an impressive economic growth rate exceeding 6%, India's expansion outpaces China's. Despite this, only three true luxury malls serve the entire nation. Industry leaders highlight the pressing need for more retail space to accommodate prominent brands eager to enter India.

Plans for new luxury retail developments are in the pipeline, with developers like DLF set to double the size of the Emporio mall. This development aims to cater to luxury brands that are poised to enter the Indian market, given the significant potential for growth and demand among the affluent population.

(With inputs from agencies.)