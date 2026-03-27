Missile Mayhem: Pentagon's Race to Replenish Arsenal
The U.S. military has fired over 850 Tomahawk missiles in a conflict with Iran, creating concerns over supply levels. The Trump administration reassures on existing stockpiles but urges defense contractors to expedite production of American-made weaponry. The Defense Department provided no comment on the matter.
In a high-stakes conflict with Iran, the U.S. military has unleashed an arsenal of over 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles within a short span of four weeks. This rapid deployment of precision weapons has raised alarms among Pentagon officials, sparking internal discussions about ramping up production.
The White House, while not denying the depletion concerns, has assured the public and allies that the U.S. retains ample munition reserves to fulfill the objectives of 'Operation Epic Fury,' as outlined by President Trump. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the administration's focus on fortifying armed forces' capabilities.
Leavitt's statement underscored the U.S. commitment to strengthening its military prowess by urging defense contractors to accelerate production of the world's finest American-made weaponry. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense has remained silent on Reuters' inquiries about the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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