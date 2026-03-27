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Cabinet Moves Quickly on Gen Z Movement Probe

Prime Minister Balendra Shah's Cabinet has swiftly acted on a high-level commission's recommendations regarding last year's Gen Z movement, including potential imprisonment for former high-ranking officials. Minister Sasmit Pokharel serves as spokesperson, affirming the decision to enforce findings against notable figures such as KP Sharma Oli and Chandra Kuber Khapung.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:09 IST
Cabinet Moves Quickly on Gen Z Movement Probe
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  • Nepal

Prime Minister Balendra Shah's newly formed government held its inaugural Cabinet meeting, decisively choosing to implement the findings of a high-profile commission investigating last year's Gen Z movement.

Minister for Science and Technology, Sasmit Pokharel, announced that the commission's recommendations, which propose severe penalties for significant neglect by former officials including ex-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, will be enforced.

Certain recommendations will be enacted immediately, with a dedicated study team established to address the commission's calls for action against security officials, indicating the government's resolve to address past administrative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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