Cabinet Moves Quickly on Gen Z Movement Probe

Prime Minister Balendra Shah's newly formed government held its inaugural Cabinet meeting, decisively choosing to implement the findings of a high-profile commission investigating last year's Gen Z movement.

Minister for Science and Technology, Sasmit Pokharel, announced that the commission's recommendations, which propose severe penalties for significant neglect by former officials including ex-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, will be enforced.

Certain recommendations will be enacted immediately, with a dedicated study team established to address the commission's calls for action against security officials, indicating the government's resolve to address past administrative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)