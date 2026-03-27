Iranian Hackers Breach Alleged FBI Director's Inbox

Iran-linked hackers, known as the Handala Hack Team, have claimed responsibility for what they describe as a successful breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email inbox. The hackers published photographs and what they claim to be his resume on the internet.

Reuters reported difficulty in immediately authenticating the material, which the hackers say includes a combination of personal and work-related correspondence from 2010 to 2019. A Justice Department official acknowledged the breach of Patel's emails, although specific details were not disclosed.

The FBI did not provide an immediate response to inquiries, and attempts to contact the hackers went unanswered. The security lapse underscores potential vulnerabilities in cybersecurity protocols within high-profile U.S. agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)