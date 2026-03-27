Left Menu

Iranian Hackers Breach Alleged FBI Director's Inbox

Iran-linked hackers have claimed responsibility for breaching FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, releasing photos and purported resumes online. While the authenticity of the hacked emails remains unconfirmed, a Justice Department official acknowledged the breach. The incident raises concerns over cyber vulnerabilities in top U.S. agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:08 IST
Iranian Hackers Breach Alleged FBI Director's Inbox
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran-linked hackers, known as the Handala Hack Team, have claimed responsibility for what they describe as a successful breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email inbox. The hackers published photographs and what they claim to be his resume on the internet.

Reuters reported difficulty in immediately authenticating the material, which the hackers say includes a combination of personal and work-related correspondence from 2010 to 2019. A Justice Department official acknowledged the breach of Patel's emails, although specific details were not disclosed.

The FBI did not provide an immediate response to inquiries, and attempts to contact the hackers went unanswered. The security lapse underscores potential vulnerabilities in cybersecurity protocols within high-profile U.S. agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Call for Fishermen's Safe Return Amid Recommendations for National Progress

Urgent Call for Fishermen's Safe Return Amid Recommendations for National Pr...

 India
2
Dancing Towards Glory: Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron's Remarkable Rise

Dancing Towards Glory: Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron's Remarkable Rise

 Global
3
Midnight Mayhem: History Sheeter Opens Fire in Thane

Midnight Mayhem: History Sheeter Opens Fire in Thane

 India
4
General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Odisha Visit

General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Odisha Visit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026