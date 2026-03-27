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CredInsure Revolutionizes Insurance Engagement with AI

CredInsure, an AI-powered platform by Credgenics, aims to transform customer engagement in the insurance sector. By offering a data-driven, unified framework, it helps insurers manage policyholder interactions across renewals, servicing, and premium collections. The solution integrates AI-driven insights, workflow automation, and multi-channel communication, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Credgenics has launched an innovative platform, CredInsure, aimed at revolutionizing the way insurers engage with policyholders. With reliance on AI-driven intelligence and solutions, CredInsure integrates various functions such as renewals, servicing, and collections under one unified system.

Amid the growing complexity of policyholder engagement, the platform offers a structured, data-driven framework to enable more cohesive interactions. By analyzing customer behavior with AI-based models, it prioritizes engagement efforts effectively, reducing manual tracking for insurers.

Incorporating workflow automation and diverse communication tools, CredInsure enhances the coordination of team efforts, offering comprehensive visibility into operational processes. This allows insurers to improve policyholder experiences and focus on data-led decision-making, ultimately increasing persistence ratios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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