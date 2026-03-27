Trade Stalemate: India and U.S. at WTO Crossroads
Significant divisions persist between global trading powers as WTO ministers gather in Cameroon. With the U.S. and India at odds, issues concerning e-commerce, investment facilitation, and agricultural subsidies dominate discussions. Stakes are high as the organization faces reform deadlines amidst global trade disruptions.
Major differences persist in global trade discussions as the U.S. and India hold firm positions at the World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon. Despite a shared acknowledgment of the need for reform, both nations resist key proposals, highlighting issues that stall progress amid global market volatility.
India's insistence on reconsidering the e-commerce moratorium and its opposition to plurilateral agreements underscore the challenges at hand. In contrast, nations like the U.S., China, and the EU advocate for more flexible agreements to stimulate foreign direct investment, bringing tensions to the forefront as timelines press on initiatives.
Frustration mounts as negotiations teeter on sensitive matters, including public stockholding for agriculture, seen as vital for developing nations but contentious among major food-exporting countries. As diplomats strive for consensus, the future of foundational WTO principles remains uncertain, risking shifts towards power-driven coalitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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