Tata AIA Launches Innovative Funds for India's Growth and Global Tech Advancements

Mumbai, 27 March 2026: In a strategic move to leverage India's innovation boom and global technological progress, Tata AIA Life Insurance has unveiled three new funds. The funds, which are part of Tata AIA's Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), aim to attract investors looking for both capital growth and life insurance protection.

The three funds include the Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund, Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund, and Tata AIA Global AI & Technology Leaders Fund. These offerings are tailored to cater to investors wanting to invest in platforms poised to benefit from technological transformations, both domestically in India and globally.

According to Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer of Tata AIA Life Insurance, the launch of these funds comes at a crucial time when innovation is reshaping economies. The new fund offerings provide an opportunity for policyholders to invest in transformative sectors while securing their financial future. More details can be found on Tata AIA's website.