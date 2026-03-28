Tiger Woods in Rollover Crash: What We Know So Far
Golf icon Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Florida. The incident occurred on a Friday afternoon and was reported by ABC News, referencing the local sheriff's office. The Martin County Sheriff's Office has yet to provide additional comments on the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:58 IST
Golf star Tiger Woods was involved in a serious rollover crash in Florida, as reported by ABC News citing information from the local sheriff's office.
The accident took place on a Friday afternoon, raising concerns about Woods' health and recovery prospects.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office has not yet released further details regarding the cause of the crash or Woods' condition, keeping the public anxiously waiting for updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)