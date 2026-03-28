Rapid PNG Expansion Urged Amid West Asia Conflict

Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, emphasized the necessity of rapidly expanding piped natural gas (PNG) connections due to potential disruptions in LPG supply arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Bhujbal revealed that approvals for laying PNG pipelines would be fast-tracked, with permissions across departments granted within a day. This proactive step follows a crucial meeting in the capital with various Union and state ministers, focusing on solutions to ensure smooth LPG supply to consumers.

Bhujbal advocated for mandatory PNG connections in new buildings and highlighted the interim use of kerosene, distributed via petrol pumps, in regions where gas supply falls short, as a means to counter potential shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)