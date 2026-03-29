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Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Military Modernization

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a solid-fuel rocket engine and inspected special operations forces training and a new battle tank. The tests are part of a five-year plan to enhance North Korea's military capabilities, focusing on strategic strike systems despite international sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 03:22 IST
Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Military Modernization
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently supervised a ground test of a solid-fuel rocket engine made from carbon-fiber materials, according to state media KCNA. The test is a key aspect of North Korea's new five-year defense development plan focused on upgrading strategic strike capabilities.

The developments come amidst a series of weapons demonstrations and military inspections, with Kim emphasizing the importance of modernizing strategic forces. In addition to the solid-fuel engine test, Kim inspected special operations forces training and unveiled plans to enhance these units. He also assessed a new main battle tank, which he claimed is capable of intercepting nearly all modern anti-tank weapons.

During a recent ruling party congress, Kim outlined a broader five-year plan that supports continued progress in nuclear weapons while aiming for comprehensive military enhancements. Observers note the particular focus on solid-fuel missile technology, which promises quicker launch readiness and higher survivability. Both South Korea and the U.S. are monitoring North Korea's developments closely.

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