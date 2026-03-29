Timmy's Struggle: A Humpback's Battle in Baltic Waters

A young humpback whale, affectionately named Timmy, found itself in a precarious situation on Germany's Baltic coast. Rescuers struggled over the past week to guide the whale back to the Atlantic using dredging equipment and boats.

Efforts have been ongoing, with hope hinging on Timmy's strength to free itself. Marine expert Daniela von Schaper of Greenpeace remains optimistic, despite the whale showing signs of weakness.

The stranded whale, spotted at Timmendorfer Strand, highlights concerns of disrupted migration routes and human impacts. As repeated rescue attempts falter, conservationists document the challenging conditions the whale faces, underscored by fishing gear entanglement.

(With inputs from agencies.)