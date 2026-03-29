Shocking Hit-and-Run: Indian-Origin Man Arrested in Derby

An Indian-origin man has been detained by police following a violent incident in Derby, England, where a car struck pedestrians, leaving seven seriously injured. The dark Suzuki Swift involved in the crash, which occurred on Friar Gate at 9:30 pm, was allegedly driven with intent, police said.

The suspect, a male in his 30s, was discovered shortly after the incident. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm through dangerous driving. Despite the severity of the crash, none of the injuries are life-threatening, confirmed authorities.

The police are asking for public assistance to further the investigation. Though online speculations have circulated about fatalities, officials have declared that no deaths occurred. The investigation continues, with an open mind regarding motivations behind the attack.