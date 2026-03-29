Rising Tensions in Manipur: Office Burned Amid Factional Conflict
An irate mob set fire to an allegedly NSCN(IM)-used office in Manipur's Ukhrul district following the killing of four NSCN Eastern Flank cadres by a rival group. Tensions escalated in the district, with calls for justice. NSCN IM denied issuing any offensive orders, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising tensions, an office reportedly linked to NSCN(IM) was set ablaze by a mob in Manipur's Ukhrul district, officials stated on Sunday. The incident followed the fatal shooting of four NSCN Eastern Flank members by a rival faction in Kamjong district.
The district's unrest intensified after the news circulated, prompting a group to target the NSCN(IM) office, accusing the group of the recent killings and demanding immediate justice. The confrontation escalated, resulting in the building being torched; fortunately, it was vacant, and no injuries occurred.
NSCN(IM) has since released a statement denying any directives for an attack and confirmed an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, police inquiries continue into the Kamjong incident where the NSCN Eastern Flank claimed their vehicle was ambushed by their adversaries, leaving four dead and two escaping.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- NSCN(IM)
- Ukhrul
- district
- tensions
- mob
- office
- NSCN Eastern Flank
- killing
- rival group
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