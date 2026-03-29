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Historic Visit: President Murmu Honors Shivakumara Swamiji's Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Siddaganga Math on April 1 for the 119th birth anniversary of Shivakumara Swamiji. The visit, termed 'a moment of pride' for Tumakuru, will feature cultural events and strict security protocols. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and other dignitaries will also attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:10 IST
Historic Visit: President Murmu Honors Shivakumara Swamiji's Legacy
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President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the renowned Siddaganga Math on April 1, marking a significant event dubbed 'a moment of pride' for the district of Tumakuru.

The visit coincides with the 119th birth anniversary celebrations of the revered Shivakumara Swamiji, offering a platform to pay tribute to his impactful legacy.

Joined by dignitaries such as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Union Ministers, President Murmu will participate in rituals and cultural events, emphasizing both tradition and security in a tightly coordinated program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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