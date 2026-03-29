Historic Visit: President Murmu Honors Shivakumara Swamiji's Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the renowned Siddaganga Math on April 1, marking a significant event dubbed 'a moment of pride' for the district of Tumakuru.

The visit coincides with the 119th birth anniversary celebrations of the revered Shivakumara Swamiji, offering a platform to pay tribute to his impactful legacy.

Joined by dignitaries such as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Union Ministers, President Murmu will participate in rituals and cultural events, emphasizing both tradition and security in a tightly coordinated program.

(With inputs from agencies.)