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Census Countdown: West Bengal Delays Spark Concern

West Bengal has yet to issue a notification for conducting the first phase of the Census, raising concerns as the legal deadline approaches on September 30. The Census, conducted in two phases, involves coordination between the central government and states, with some regions already beginning their data collection efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:07 IST
Census Countdown: West Bengal Delays Spark Concern
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West Bengal has raised eyebrows by delaying its notification for conducting the first phase of the Census, a move that has caught the attention of the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan. The legality-bound process must see progress before the deadline hits on September 30, yet the state remains silent on the operational protocol.

The Census 2027 unfolds in two strategic stages: a houselisting and housing census, followed by the population census. Each region is to execute these operations within a designated 30-day period from April 1 to September 30. Ahead of these activities, an optional self-enumeration phase is provided.

Delhi's dual-phase house listing is in motion, with different windows for the NDMC and MCD areas. As 10 states and UTs commence in April, 15 in May, and another 10 in June or later, West Bengal's inactivity prompts questions about its strategy for complying with the Census Act and collaborating with Union guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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