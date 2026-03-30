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Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs Notorious LeT Handler Shabir Ahmed Lone

Delhi Police's Special Cell captured Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Shabir Ahmed Lone in Ghazipur. Lone was linked to a terror module and had prior arrests. He fled to Bangladesh for operations and was planning to recruit and target locations in India. Multiple currencies and a Nepalese SIM were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:10 IST
Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs Notorious LeT Handler Shabir Ahmed Lone
NDR, Special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwaha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Shabir Ahmed Lone, was apprehended by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in the Ghazipur area, officials confirmed on Monday. The operation took place under the leadership of newly appointed DCP Praveen Tripathi.

Lone, who had been operating a busted terror module with ties to the infamous metro poster case, was linked to notorious operatives including Umar Farooq and Rabiyul Islam. The police disclosed his involvement in recruitment for the module and possession of foreign currencies.

His extensive criminal history includes prior arrests in 2007 and 2015. After escaping to Bangladesh, Lone set up new operations, connecting with handlers linked to Pakistan's ISI, and orchestrated reconnaissance missions across India, targeting public areas and sharing vital intelligence with his counterparts.

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