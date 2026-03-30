Electronics Industry on Notice: Meet the Standards or Risk Losing Incentives

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw delivered a stern message to the electronics component industry, urging swift action on design capabilities, adherence to Six Sigma standards, and workforce development. The minister warned that those falling short risk losing funds and new approvals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

Following the approval of 29 new proposals totalling Rs 7,104 crore in fresh investments, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of the industry's commitment to design and quality. He expressed readiness to halt disbursements and approvals if the industry fails to meet the government's demands.

The minister issued a 15-day deadline for the industry to present concrete plans, signaling the need for an integrated approach with government efforts. He stressed the urgency in moving towards electronics, component, and machine design to maintain national competitiveness.