Legal Turmoil in Nepal: Supreme Court Challenges Balendra Shah Government

Nepal's Supreme Court has taken decisive action by issuing a show-cause notice to the newly formed Balendra Shah government in the wake of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's arrest. The Supreme Court's intervention follows a habeas corpus petition submitted by Oli's wife, Radhika Shakya, demanding his immediate release.

Oli, apprehended on March 28, is accused of participating in a violent crackdown last year that resulted in the deaths of 76 citizens. The arrests were made following the Shah government's decision to act on a probe commission's report during its initial cabinet meeting, leading to controversial legal interpretations.

Prominent legal figures, including senior advocate Tikaram Bhattarai, have argued against the constitutional grounds of Oli's arrest. Meanwhile, former Attorney General Ramesh Badal advocates for Oli's release based on personal assurances, as protests continue to emerge across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)