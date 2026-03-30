Odisha Voter Roll Overhaul: 7.68 Lakh Names Removed
Nearly 7.68 lakh voter names were deleted from Odisha's electoral roll from June 2025 to March 2022. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed that deceased voters, transferred individuals, and duplications accounted for most of the removals. Over 5.67 lakh people applied for new enrolments during this period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant update to Odisha's voter roll, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disclosed the removal of approximately 7.68 lakh names during a state assembly session.
Addressing a question posed by BJD legislator Ranendra Pratap Swain, Majhi detailed the deletions: 2,03,396 deceased voters, 4,08,132 transferred residents, and 1,54,318 duplicate entries made up the majority of the names removed.
Despite these deletions, the electoral roll witnessed fresh interest with 5,67,034 individuals applying for enrolment in the same period, underscoring a dynamic shift in Odisha's voter demographics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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