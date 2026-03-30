Odisha Voter Roll Overhaul: 7.68 Lakh Names Removed

In a significant update to Odisha's voter roll, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disclosed the removal of approximately 7.68 lakh names during a state assembly session.

Addressing a question posed by BJD legislator Ranendra Pratap Swain, Majhi detailed the deletions: 2,03,396 deceased voters, 4,08,132 transferred residents, and 1,54,318 duplicate entries made up the majority of the names removed.

Despite these deletions, the electoral roll witnessed fresh interest with 5,67,034 individuals applying for enrolment in the same period, underscoring a dynamic shift in Odisha's voter demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)