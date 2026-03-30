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Youth Legislators Shape India's Democratic Future

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the importance of service over personal ambition in politics during a conference of young MLAs. Emphasizing the need for humility and dedication, Yadav, alongside other leaders, highlighted the significance of youth in shaping and strengthening democratic values in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:44 IST
Youth Legislators Shape India's Democratic Future
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed a conference of young MLAs, highlighting the importance of a spirit of service in politics. Personal ambitions, he noted, can undermine democracy. Yadav stressed the essentials of humility, discipline, and sensitivity in political roles.

During the event, attended by political figures including Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Madhya Pradesh's Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, the focus was on the role of young legislators in bridging gaps between citizens and governance. Their innovative approaches are crucial for advancing issues from education to climate change.

Speakers also discussed the importance of transparency and accountability, with Devnani stressing on communication between the public and government. Yadav remarked on India's ingrained democratic traditions, citing them as key to the nation's post-colonial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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