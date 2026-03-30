Tragic University Attack in Plateau: A Context of Ethno-Religious Conflict

In a tragic incident on Sunday night, unidentified gunmen launched an attack on a university community in central Nigeria's Plateau state, leaving at least 30 people dead. The attack highlights the ongoing violence in the region, marked by deadly farmer-herder conflicts.

While the violence is often depicted as ethno-religious, involving mainly Muslim Fulani herders and Christian farmers, experts argue that underlying issues like climate change and agricultural expansion are intensifying land disputes, irrespective of religious or ethnic lines.

The Plateau state government responded by instituting a 48-hour curfew post-attack, while the University of Jos postponed scheduled examinations. Resident Markus Audu Kando confirmed the death toll has reached 30, and many are hospitalized. In the U.S., concerns over the protection of Christians in Nigeria persist, a notion contested by the Nigerian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)