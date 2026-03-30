Margadarsis Unite: Andhra's Ambitious Plan to Eradicate Poverty Gains Momentum

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that over one lakh mentors, known as Margadarsis, have committed to supporting more than 10 lakh economically weaker families in the past year.

The initiative, part of the 'P4 Margadarsi - Bangaru Kutumbam' program launched on March 30, 2025, in Amaravati, aims to bridge socio-economic disparities by encouraging the affluent to guide the less fortunate.

Naidu applauded the volunteers' efforts, noting the societal rise in wealth and inequalities, as he marked the one-year anniversary of the initiative aiming for a poverty-free society by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)