Margadarsis Unite: Andhra's Ambitious Plan to Eradicate Poverty Gains Momentum
Over the past year, Andhra Pradesh's 'P4 Margadarsi - Bangaru Kutumbam' initiative has seen over one lakh mentors adopt more than 10 lakh economically weaker families. Launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, this program seeks to bridge wealth gaps by empowering society's less affluent through mentorship and support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that over one lakh mentors, known as Margadarsis, have committed to supporting more than 10 lakh economically weaker families in the past year.
The initiative, part of the 'P4 Margadarsi - Bangaru Kutumbam' program launched on March 30, 2025, in Amaravati, aims to bridge socio-economic disparities by encouraging the affluent to guide the less fortunate.
Naidu applauded the volunteers' efforts, noting the societal rise in wealth and inequalities, as he marked the one-year anniversary of the initiative aiming for a poverty-free society by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)