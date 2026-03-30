Left Menu

Margadarsis Unite: Andhra's Ambitious Plan to Eradicate Poverty Gains Momentum

Over the past year, Andhra Pradesh's 'P4 Margadarsi - Bangaru Kutumbam' initiative has seen over one lakh mentors adopt more than 10 lakh economically weaker families. Launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, this program seeks to bridge wealth gaps by empowering society's less affluent through mentorship and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:12 IST
Margadarsis Unite: Andhra's Ambitious Plan to Eradicate Poverty Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that over one lakh mentors, known as Margadarsis, have committed to supporting more than 10 lakh economically weaker families in the past year.

The initiative, part of the 'P4 Margadarsi - Bangaru Kutumbam' program launched on March 30, 2025, in Amaravati, aims to bridge socio-economic disparities by encouraging the affluent to guide the less fortunate.

Naidu applauded the volunteers' efforts, noting the societal rise in wealth and inequalities, as he marked the one-year anniversary of the initiative aiming for a poverty-free society by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Broad Daylight Assault Shocks South Delhi

Broad Daylight Assault Shocks South Delhi

 India
2
Strategic Metal Strikes: The Brewing Crisis in Global Aluminium Supply

Strategic Metal Strikes: The Brewing Crisis in Global Aluminium Supply

 Global
3
Crackdown on Arbitrary Fee Hikes in J&K Schools: Government Steps In

Crackdown on Arbitrary Fee Hikes in J&K Schools: Government Steps In

 India
4
Sports Shake-Up: Major Moves and Controversies in a Week of Action

Sports Shake-Up: Major Moves and Controversies in a Week of Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026