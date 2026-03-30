The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

A pattern of well-timed financial wagers preceding major policy moves during Donald Trump's presidency has sparked concerns about possible leaks or insider trading. These bets, which involve substantial sums, often align suspiciously close to major global developments and policy announcements.

On March 23, 2026, anonymous traders made a significant $500 million bet on oil futures just before Trump's announcement of a pause in planned attacks on Iran, leading to a sharp fall in oil prices. This pattern of trading immediately preceding major announcements has caught the attention of analysts and lawmakers.

Democratic lawmakers are urging a ban on prediction market bets tied to military actions, as seen with the recent incidents involving the strike on Iran. With accounts profiting massively from these bets, questions about the integrity of financial information and the potential exploitation of insider knowledge continue to mount.