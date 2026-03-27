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Governor Newsom Cracks Down on Insider Trading in Prediction Markets

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order barring state officials from using insider information to profit from prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi. This decision follows concerns over government officials potentially exploiting sensitive information for financial gain, highlighted by a recent case involving a $400,000 profit on a bet regarding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:30 IST
Governor Newsom Cracks Down on Insider Trading in Prediction Markets
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California Governor Gavin Newsom has implemented an executive order aimed at curtailing insider trading within prediction markets, specifically targeting platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi. This measure is designed to prevent state officials from leveraging non-public information to secure personal profits.

The decision follows heightened concerns about the potential for government personnel to exploit sensitive information for financial gain, sparked by a recent case where an unknown trader earned over $400,000 through a bet on the political future of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The trader's success coincided with a U.S. mission focused on Maduro.

Governor Newsom's order explicitly prohibits all gubernatorial appointees from using non-public information for personal benefit or assisting others, including relatives or former business partners, in profiting from prediction markets. In response, Kalshi affirmed its compliance policies via a post on X, emphasizing the illegality of insider trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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