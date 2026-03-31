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BJP's Bold Vision: UCC, Empowered Women, and Development for Assam

In its 2026 Assam Assembly election manifesto, the BJP pledges a Uniform Civil Code, enhanced women's welfare via the Orunodoi scheme, and a developmental surge, including massive employment and educational initiatives. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasizes making Assam the 'brightest state', steering clear of dependence and embracing nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:39 IST
BJP's Bold Vision: UCC, Empowered Women, and Development for Assam
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its ambitious manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with promises including the introduction of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and enhancing the monthly support for women under the Orunodoi scheme to Rs 3,000. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma articulated the vision of making Assam the 'brightest state' in the country.

Aligning with the BJP's central themes, Sarma committed to implementing the UCC, barring regions under the Sixth Schedule and tribal areas, while also tackling so-called 'love jihad'. "We aim to establish Assam as a leader among states," Sarma stated, committing to significant investments in flood prevention and infrastructure development.

Further pledges involve economic empowerment for women through the Lakhpati Didi scheme, targeting to enrich 40 lakh women, and creating 2 lakh jobs over five years. The manifesto also aims at transforming educational infrastructure with overhauls in each district. The announcement was backed by Union Ministers and state BJP leaders, underscoring their resolve to ensure a secure, developed Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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