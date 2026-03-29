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Lok Sabha's Last Stand Against Left-Wing Extremism

The Lok Sabha will discuss efforts to eradicate left-wing extremism before the government's deadline. Discussions, requiring a government reply, will be led by Byreddy Shabari and Shrikant Shinde. Union Home Minister Amit Shah targets March 31, 2026, for elimination. A review reduced affected regions, planning withdrawals and welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:47 IST
Lok Sabha's Last Stand Against Left-Wing Extremism
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On Monday, the Lok Sabha will deliberate on the nation's efforts against left-wing extremism, just before the government's March 31 deadline expires.

The session, under Rule 193 which does not require voting, will be spearheaded by TDP MP Byreddy Shabari and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, with a government reply expected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised the complete eradication of Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Recent reviews have decreased the number of affected districts from eight to seven, prompting plans for CAPF withdrawal and welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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