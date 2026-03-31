Tragic Stampede at Bihar's Sheetla Mata Temple: Government Offers Aid

In a somber development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced financial aid for the families of those who lost their lives in a stampede at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Nalanda. Each bereaved family is set to receive Rs 6 lakhs, comprising Rs 4 lakhs from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The tragedy, which occurred during a crowded fair, has also prompted Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to express his heartfelt condolences and reinforce the state's commitment to providing necessary support. Choudhary stated that arrangements are underway to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, while promising that every possible assistance is being extended to the affected families.

The incident, reportedly triggered by overcrowding and inadequate police presence, has led to the closure of nearby shops as a precautionary measure. Government officials have been deployed to manage the aftermath, focusing on relief efforts and the swift recovery of those who were injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)