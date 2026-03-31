Farmers' Leaders Allege Mistreatment in Odisha Amid Tensions

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and RJD MP Sudhakar Singh have alleged mistreatment during their stay at a state guest house. Tikait and Singh claimed poor hospitality and police interference, preventing them from meeting supporters.

The Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, rejected these allegations. He explained that police were deployed for the MP's security, not to restrict their movements or meetings. Rumors of Tikait's arrest were dismissed, and it was clarified that Tikait was free to leave.

Despite clarifications, Tikait and Singh left Bhubaneswar dissatisfied, suggesting the state prioritizes corporates over farmers. The leaders plan to return, raising concerns about farmer treatment and governance in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)