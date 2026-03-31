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Wall Street Bounces Back Amid Middle East De-escalation Hopes

Wall Street indices rose on Tuesday as reports suggested possible de-escalation in the Middle East conflict, boosting investor sentiment. Technology and communication sectors saw notable gains, offsetting previous declines. Meanwhile, economic data showed a significant drop in U.S. job openings, raising concerns over inflation and Federal Reserve policy adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:56 IST
Wall Street Bounces Back Amid Middle East De-escalation Hopes
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Wall Street's major indices climbed on Tuesday, bolstered by news suggesting potential de-escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict. This development encouraged investors, setting the stage for a positive market turnaround after notable declines.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to cease military actions against Iran. This shift comes even as the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains largely inaccessible, contributing to a rally in oil prices and supporting the S&P 500 energy index, which is projected to conclude March on a high note.

The technology sector led Tuesday's gains, with prominent firms like Nvidia and Broadcom witnessing notable recoveries. Concurrently, tech company Coreweave secured substantial financing for AI infrastructure, further fueling market optimism. As broader economic indicators, including U.S. job openings, display weakness, concerns about inflation and federal monetary policy adjustments remain prevalent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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