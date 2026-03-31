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Europe Backs Ukraine: Bucha's Cry for Justice Amplified

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, joined by several EU foreign ministers, has bolstered Ukraine's demand for accountability over the Russian atrocities in Bucha. During their visit to honor the massacre's anniversary, officials highlighted Europe's resolute support for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions and political challenges within the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:13 IST
Europe Backs Ukraine: Bucha's Cry for Justice Amplified
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The European Union's steadfast support for Ukraine was underscored during a visit to Bucha by top diplomat Kaja Kallas and several EU foreign ministers. Commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, they reiterated calls for accountability regarding Russian atrocities committed during the early days of the invasion in 2022.

The visit comes amid rising tensions within the EU concerning aid for Ukraine. A $103 billion EU loan remains blocked due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's resistance over a Russian oil transit dispute. Despite this, Kallas emphasized Europe's duty to confront Russia rather than support it financially.

Ukraine continues to rally international support to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. Eight countries have agreed to join the tribunal, further exemplifying Europe's commitment to justice and security in the region, even as Moscow dismisses the tribunal's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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