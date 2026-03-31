Europe Backs Ukraine: Bucha's Cry for Justice Amplified

The European Union's steadfast support for Ukraine was underscored during a visit to Bucha by top diplomat Kaja Kallas and several EU foreign ministers. Commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, they reiterated calls for accountability regarding Russian atrocities committed during the early days of the invasion in 2022.

The visit comes amid rising tensions within the EU concerning aid for Ukraine. A $103 billion EU loan remains blocked due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's resistance over a Russian oil transit dispute. Despite this, Kallas emphasized Europe's duty to confront Russia rather than support it financially.

Ukraine continues to rally international support to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. Eight countries have agreed to join the tribunal, further exemplifying Europe's commitment to justice and security in the region, even as Moscow dismisses the tribunal's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)