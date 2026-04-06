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The Race for Tamil Nadu: Key Players File Nominations

Prominent leaders from AIADMK, BJP, and other parties have filed nominations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Among the notable names are Edappadi K Palaniswami, L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Vanathi Srinivasan. Over 7,000 candidates, including many independents, have thrown their hats into the ring for the April 23 poll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:25 IST
The Race for Tamil Nadu: Key Players File Nominations
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Key figures from Tamil Nadu's major political parties, including both AIADMK and BJP, finalized their nominations as the deadline for the April 23 Assembly election closed on Monday. This round of filings sets the stage for an intense electoral battle across 234 seats in the state.

Noteworthy contenders who submitted their paperwork include AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leaders L Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan, and DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth. The robust participation reflects the competitive political landscape in Tamil Nadu.

With more than 7,000 individuals vying for legislative seats, the electorate faces a wide array of choices. The election process begins with scrutiny on April 7 and concludes with vote counting on May 4. The candidate lists see contributions from various party alliances, promising a dynamic election day ahead.

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