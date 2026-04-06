The Race for Tamil Nadu: Key Players File Nominations

Key figures from Tamil Nadu's major political parties, including both AIADMK and BJP, finalized their nominations as the deadline for the April 23 Assembly election closed on Monday. This round of filings sets the stage for an intense electoral battle across 234 seats in the state.

Noteworthy contenders who submitted their paperwork include AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leaders L Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan, and DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth. The robust participation reflects the competitive political landscape in Tamil Nadu.

With more than 7,000 individuals vying for legislative seats, the electorate faces a wide array of choices. The election process begins with scrutiny on April 7 and concludes with vote counting on May 4. The candidate lists see contributions from various party alliances, promising a dynamic election day ahead.