BJP's Bid to Oust 'Mafia Raj' in Himachal Pradesh
BJP state president Rajeev Bindal criticizes the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging misgovernance, corruption, and failure on various fronts. He announced BJP's intent to launch a mass movement to challenge the government, citing distress among unemployed youth, women, farmers, and government employees.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal accused the administration of widespread misgovernance and failure on multiple fronts.
During a two-day state executive meeting in Mandi, Bindal urged BJP workers to launch a mass movement against what he described as a corrupt and authoritarian regime under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
He highlighted several issues plaguing the state, including unemployment, stalled government recruitment, and the plight of government employees who face delayed salaries. Bindal also condemned the government's inability to fulfill promises to women and farmers, blaming the administration for imposing burdensome taxes.
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