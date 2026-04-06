ATR Services Set to Boost Udhampur's Connectivity and Economic Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed on Monday that ATR services are expected to begin at Udhampur's airport within five to six months, as efforts intensify to operationalize the facility. Land transfer processes have begun, with plans for immediate small aircraft operations pending a permanent airport structure.

Emphasizing regional economic growth, Singh discussed millet-based innovations and the promotion of Udhampur's traditional dairy product, Kaladi. Improvements in local food technology aim to increase global market reach, enhance local incomes, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Highlighting improvements in connectivity, Singh mentioned progress on the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway and expressed satisfaction with advancements in healthcare services, including super-speciality care for civilians at Army Command Hospital Udhampur. Singh also recommended a PPP model to operationalize the International Yoga Centre at Mantalai.