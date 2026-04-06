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ATR Services Set to Boost Udhampur's Connectivity and Economic Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced imminent ATR services in Udhampur as part of ongoing airport project developments. Emphasizing economic growth, Singh outlined the region's infrastructural and agricultural innovations, while highlighting improvements in healthcare and tourism facilities. Initiatives aim to create sustainable growth and enhance local livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:25 IST
ATR Services Set to Boost Udhampur's Connectivity and Economic Growth
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Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed on Monday that ATR services are expected to begin at Udhampur's airport within five to six months, as efforts intensify to operationalize the facility. Land transfer processes have begun, with plans for immediate small aircraft operations pending a permanent airport structure.

Emphasizing regional economic growth, Singh discussed millet-based innovations and the promotion of Udhampur's traditional dairy product, Kaladi. Improvements in local food technology aim to increase global market reach, enhance local incomes, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Highlighting improvements in connectivity, Singh mentioned progress on the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway and expressed satisfaction with advancements in healthcare services, including super-speciality care for civilians at Army Command Hospital Udhampur. Singh also recommended a PPP model to operationalize the International Yoga Centre at Mantalai.

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