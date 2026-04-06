Lawyers Stand Firm Against New Court Proposal in Thane

The proposal to set up a separate district and sessions court, along with a civil court at Mira-Bhayandar, has sparked opposition from local lawyers. Concerns are that it will disrupt the judicial system and affect legal practitioners.

A special general body meeting of the Thane District Courts Bar Association revealed apprehensions about the plan's impact on court functioning, workload distribution, and access to justice. There are worries it might harm the lawyers' profession and litigants' facilities.

As a form of protest, the association announced members would wear black ribbons and demonstrate symbolically. They warn abstention from court proceedings if demands for the proposal's withdrawal are not met within two days. Authorities have been notified of their resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)