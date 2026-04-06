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High-Profile Heist: Trophies Stolen from Minister's Bungalow

A storeroom at Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang's Bhopal residence was burgled, with thieves stealing trophies and other items. The incident, reported by local police, took place in a high-security area, sparking concerns as CCTV did not cover the storeroom. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:26 IST
High-Profile Heist: Trophies Stolen from Minister's Bungalow
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In an audacious burglary, thieves broke into a storeroom behind Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang's bungalow in Bhopal, stealing trophies, mementos, and shields. The theft occurred despite the residence being in a high-security zone.

The incident was reported after Sarang filed a complaint, revealing that the storeroom was not covered by CCTV cameras. The burglary took place between the nights of April 2 and 3, with five shields among the items stolen.

Sources confirm that the stolen goods include cherished trophies and mementos, raising questions about security lapses. The local police have launched an investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage from the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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