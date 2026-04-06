Healthcare Payment Delays Disrupt Medical Services in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced concern over a significant delay in payments to hospitals under the state's health scheme, resulting in disrupted medical services.

Gehlot disclosed that around Rs 1,000 crore in pending dues has forced private hospitals to charge beneficiaries, adversely affecting pensioners and retired employees. He urged the government to provide clear timelines for clearing the backlog.

Gehlot also noted the serious situation in the medical sector and highlighted additional concerns regarding crop damages caused by adverse weather, urging timely state compensation for affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)