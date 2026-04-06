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Kharge Targets BJP: Infiltration, Corruption, and Election Missteps

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP for its failure to deport illegal entrants despite being in power for over a decade. He accused the BJP of exploiting delimitation in Assam for electoral gain and criticized the Prime Minister and Assam’s Chief Minister for corruption and neglecting Assam's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:28 IST
Kharge Targets BJP: Infiltration, Corruption, and Election Missteps
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Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah, for inadequate action against illegal immigrants despite frequently raising the issue. Kharge criticized BJP's election strategies in Assam while accusing them of electoral gerrymandering through delimitation.

Kharge, speaking at rallies in Cachar and Sribhumi, highlighted that under the Congress-led UPA government, 88,792 illegal migrants were deported, whereas only 2,566 were removed under Narendra Modi's rule. He also accused the BJP of abandoning development commitments and exploiting Assam's resources.

Regarding Assam's socio-political issues, Kharge alleged that communalism and corruption were rampant under Chief Minister Sarma, who prioritizes wealth and power. As the state assembly elections approach, Kharge urged voters to reconsider BJP's ineffective promises and alleged misuse of resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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