Russia's New Space Frontier: The Launch of its National Orbital Station

Russia is gearing up to construct its national orbital station, a move set to take flight before the International Space Station (ISS) is deorbited in 2030. Dmitry Bakanov, the CEO of Roscosmos, revealed this plan as part of Russia's Space Week activities, marking the anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight.

Slated for deployment in 2028, the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) marks a significant step in the country's space aspirations. This announcement aligns with a NASA agreement, ensuring a seamless transition from the current ISS partnership as it reaches its end date.

A crucial aspect of this plan is the synchronization of the ISS's deorbit and the ROS's launch. Russian authorities, including First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, have confirmed a 51.6-degree orbital inclination for ROS, mirroring the ISS's orbit path, ensuring continuity in space research.

(With inputs from agencies.)