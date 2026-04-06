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Russia's New Space Frontier: The Launch of its National Orbital Station

In anticipation of the International Space Station's deorbit in 2030, Russia plans to launch its national orbital station by 2028. The Russian Orbital Station (ROS) aims to become an independent facility for space experiments, as announced by Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov during Space Week celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:28 IST
Russia's New Space Frontier: The Launch of its National Orbital Station
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  • Russian Federation

Russia is gearing up to construct its national orbital station, a move set to take flight before the International Space Station (ISS) is deorbited in 2030. Dmitry Bakanov, the CEO of Roscosmos, revealed this plan as part of Russia's Space Week activities, marking the anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight.

Slated for deployment in 2028, the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) marks a significant step in the country's space aspirations. This announcement aligns with a NASA agreement, ensuring a seamless transition from the current ISS partnership as it reaches its end date.

A crucial aspect of this plan is the synchronization of the ISS's deorbit and the ROS's launch. Russian authorities, including First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, have confirmed a 51.6-degree orbital inclination for ROS, mirroring the ISS's orbit path, ensuring continuity in space research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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