Tragic End in Imphal West: Missing Girl Found Dead

A tragic discovery was made in Imphal West as a missing seven-year-old girl was found dead under a bridge, just meters from the Akampat relief camp where she had been residing. The girl initially hailed from Moreh, Tengnoupal district, and was displaced due to the state's ethnic violence.

According to the police, she vanished Saturday evening at around 7:30 pm. Her disappearance sparked a search that culminated in the grim discovery on Monday morning in Singjamei.

Authorities have detained a male resident from the same relief camp for questioning. The incident highlights the persistent challenges faced by those uprooted by conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)