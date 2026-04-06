Ukraine Strikes at Russia's Oil Heart: Novorossiysk Terminal Blaze

A fire erupted overnight at the Sheskharis oil terminal in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, following a drone attack by Ukraine, according to two industry sources on Monday.

This attack is part of Ukraine's increased aerial efforts to weaken Russia's energy infrastructures and diminish Moscow's oil revenue, which is critical to its economy.

The fire affected the main pier of Transneft, Russia's oil pipeline monopoly, near berths capable of accommodating tankers of up to 250,000 and 90,000 metric tons, respectively. Transneft has yet to comment on the situation, and the extent of the impact on loading operations remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)