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Pakistan Prepares for USD 4.8 Billion External Debt Repayment

Pakistan is set to repay USD 4.8 billion in external obligations by June, including USD 3.5 billion to the UAE. With a maturing Eurobond and financial support from allies, the nation navigates its complex financial landscape. Additionally, repayments aim to stabilize the economic conditions amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:36 IST
Pakistan Prepares for USD 4.8 Billion External Debt Repayment
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Pakistan has geared up to fulfill its external debt obligations worth USD 4.8 billion by June, including a significant amount owed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to local media reports.

The federal government intends to repay USD 2 billion to Abu Dhabi by the end of the current month. This comes amidst assurances of over USD 5 billion in financial support from friendly nations to address Pakistan's external liabilities, as reported by Geo News.

Additionally, a maturing USD 1.3 billion Eurobond is adding to the imminent repayment challenges. The UAE, having traditionally rolled over such deposits, is now seeking immediate returns amid intensified financial conditions and escalating tensions following the US-Israel conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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