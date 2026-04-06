Pakistan Prepares for USD 4.8 Billion External Debt Repayment

Pakistan has geared up to fulfill its external debt obligations worth USD 4.8 billion by June, including a significant amount owed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to local media reports.

The federal government intends to repay USD 2 billion to Abu Dhabi by the end of the current month. This comes amidst assurances of over USD 5 billion in financial support from friendly nations to address Pakistan's external liabilities, as reported by Geo News.

Additionally, a maturing USD 1.3 billion Eurobond is adding to the imminent repayment challenges. The UAE, having traditionally rolled over such deposits, is now seeking immediate returns amid intensified financial conditions and escalating tensions following the US-Israel conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)