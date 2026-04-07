Japanese Journalist Freed from Iranian Detention
A Japanese national detained in Iran since January has been released. According to Japanese news agency Kyodo, the individual is reportedly the bureau chief for the Japanese broadcaster NHK in Tehran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-04-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 05:24 IST
- Country:
- Japan
A Japanese national who was detained in Iran earlier this year has been released, as reported by the Japanese news agency Kyodo on Tuesday.
The individual is believed to be the Tehran bureau chief for the Japanese broadcaster NHK, referencing the report by Kyodo which cites government sources.
This development comes after nearly a year of detention, shedding light on the delicate diplomatic interactions between Japan and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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