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High-Stakes Legal Battle: Kapur Family Trust Dispute Unfolds

The RK Family Trust dispute escalates as Rani Kapur issues a cease-and-desist letter to Priya Kapur, asserting her removal as trustee. Rani Kapur challenges the trust's validity in court, alleging improper asset transfer and administration. Legal complexities grow as opposing sides vie for control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:46 IST
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Kapur Family Trust Dispute Unfolds
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The ongoing legal conflict over the RK Family Trust has deepened, with Rani Kapur delivering a new cease-and-desist notice to Priya Kapur, reasserting that Priya no longer serves as a trustee. The latest correspondence, dated April 6, follows a prior notice from March 21 where Rani referenced trust deed provisions dated October 26, 2017, affirming Priya's removal. The notice argues that Priya's role as trustee ceased effectively after a 15-day window, making any continuation in the position void as of April 6.

Rani Kapur has dismissed Priya's subsequent letters dated March 24 and April 4, 2026, which allegedly sought to counteract Rani's authority. The dispute roots back to broader concerns about the RK Family Trust's foundation, asset management, and legitimacy—issues already presented before Delhi High Court. Rani alleges that the trust unlawfully holds assets belonging to her, framing it as part of efforts to strip her of her estate after her son Sunjay Kapur's death in June 2025.

With legal clarity pending, Rani Kapur's notice cites Clause 8.12(i), purportedly granting her the unilateral right to dismiss a trustee without justification. She refutes Priya's assertions of her incapacity, underscoring that her court action represents a protective measure for beneficiaries. Rani criticizes procedural oversights in Priya's actions, highlighting the absence of consensus among other trustees for Priya's alleged removal. Rani demands the return of all trust-related documentation from Priya, underscoring potential civil and criminal repercussions for unauthorized decisions post-removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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