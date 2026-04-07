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Earthquake Alert: Tremors Strike Hailakandi, Assam

A moderate 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook Hailakandi, Assam, on Tuesday at 14:18 IST. The quake's epicenter was at a shallow depth of 5 km. Local residents are advised to use the BhooKamp App for updates. Understanding earthquake depth classifications can aid in better grasping seismic activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:17 IST
Earthquake Alert: Tremors Strike Hailakandi, Assam
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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On Tuesday afternoon, Hailakandi in Assam was rattled by a moderate earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale. The tremor struck at 14:18 IST, with its epicenter pinpointed at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers. The geographical coordinates were recorded at latitude 24.823 N and longitude 92.634 E.

Authorities are urging residents to download the BhooKamp App for additional information. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) conveyed the details via X, emphasizing the necessity for public vigilance and preparedness.

As per U.S. Geological Survey data, earthquakes can occur at varying depths, classified into shallow (0-70 km), intermediate (70-300 km), and deep (300-700 km) zones. This particular incident falls into the shallow category, a type which scientists note can provide more localized seismic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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