Electric Revolution: Surge in EV Sales Amidst Hormuz Shipping Blockade

The effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran in the wake of U.S. and Israeli military actions has sparked an unexpected surge in electric motorbike sales across Pakistan. This newfound interest is fueled by growing fears of petrol shortages, coupled with soaring global fuel prices exacerbating economic woes in the country.

Electric vehicle (EV) vendors in Pakistan, such as Haseeb Bhatti and Ali Gohar Khan, report record sales increases, with many consumers wary about future fuel availability. Industry experts predict this trend will persist as government incentives, including subsidies and interest-free loans, make EVs an attractive option for consumers struggling with fuel costs.

Pakistan's EV shift is underpinned by the availability of affordable Chinese solar panels and electric vehicles, aligning with the broader regional movement towards sustainable energy. However, challenges remain, including infrastructure development and after-sales support, particularly as Pakistani roads pose significant wear and tear on these vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)