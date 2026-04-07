Market Jitters: Middle East Tensions Impact U.S. Stocks

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as investors digested comments hinting at an escalation of Middle East tensions. The focus was on President Donald Trump's forthcoming deadline for Iran to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Reports of multiple strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, a crucial oil exporting hub, added to market anxieties. Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced potential strikes on U.S. and ally infrastructures, threatening long-term energy disruptions.

Meanwhile, Wall Street registered gains on Monday, marking a series of positive sessions, while the Iranian conflict and potential Federal Reserve interest rate responses continue to weigh on economic outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)