Delhi Police Dismantles Notorious South-East Gang with Arrest of 'Lefty' Kingpin

The Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully dismantled a notorious gang in South-East Delhi, arresting its leader, Saurav alias 'Lefty', and his key associate, Abhishek alias 'Bhola'. The police revealed that Saurav, a fugitive for six months, faced serious charges and had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh set for his arrest.

Officials identified Saurav as a habitual offender, labeled as a 'Bad Character' by the Kalindi Kunj Police Station, with past involvements in attempted murder, robbery, and other severe crimes. His arrest came amid escalating gang tensions between the Saurav Lefty gang and the Ranjan gang, sparked by a shooting incident at an associate's house and a deadly retaliatory attack in November 2025.

Following a targeted intelligence operation, the Crime Branch team launched a multi-state manhunt, culminating in Saurav's arrest in Dehradun. Based on subsequent interrogations, they raided the Sangam Vihar area, capturing his associate Abhishek. Initially educated up to Class 8, Saurav turned to crime, recently working as a taxi driver in Dehradun to avoid capture. Abhishek, a former vegetable vendor, faced prior charges related to an attempted murder. Both are now in court, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)