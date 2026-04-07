Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles Notorious South-East Gang with Arrest of 'Lefty' Kingpin

In a significant operation, Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended notorious gangster Saurav 'Lefty' and his associate, Abhishek 'Bhola'. The duo has been linked to multiple grave offenses, intensifying gang rivalries in South-East Delhi. Their capture followed an extensive manhunt extending across states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:44 IST
Delhi Police Dismantles Notorious South-East Gang with Arrest of 'Lefty' Kingpin
Delhi Police Crime Branch officials with the arrested accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully dismantled a notorious gang in South-East Delhi, arresting its leader, Saurav alias 'Lefty', and his key associate, Abhishek alias 'Bhola'. The police revealed that Saurav, a fugitive for six months, faced serious charges and had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh set for his arrest.

Officials identified Saurav as a habitual offender, labeled as a 'Bad Character' by the Kalindi Kunj Police Station, with past involvements in attempted murder, robbery, and other severe crimes. His arrest came amid escalating gang tensions between the Saurav Lefty gang and the Ranjan gang, sparked by a shooting incident at an associate's house and a deadly retaliatory attack in November 2025.

Following a targeted intelligence operation, the Crime Branch team launched a multi-state manhunt, culminating in Saurav's arrest in Dehradun. Based on subsequent interrogations, they raided the Sangam Vihar area, capturing his associate Abhishek. Initially educated up to Class 8, Saurav turned to crime, recently working as a taxi driver in Dehradun to avoid capture. Abhishek, a former vegetable vendor, faced prior charges related to an attempted murder. Both are now in court, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire at Istanbul's Israeli Consulate: A Harrowing Attack Thwarted

Gunfire at Istanbul's Israeli Consulate: A Harrowing Attack Thwarted

 Turkey
2
Court Overturns FSSAI's Animal Feed Mandate

Court Overturns FSSAI's Animal Feed Mandate

 India
3
Sugar Sector Faces Challenges Amid Global Trends

Sugar Sector Faces Challenges Amid Global Trends

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns US Through Backchannels

Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns US Through Backchannels

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026